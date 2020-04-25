We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This easy beef stroganoff recipe will become a classic warming winter dish in every household. Beef stroganoff is a traditional Russian dish made with tender cuts of beef, onions, mustard and parsley.

Beef stroganoff is usually served with rice or warm, crusty bread – perfect for absorbing the creamy stroganoff sauce. A real crowd-pleaser, this warming midweek meal is sure to satisfy everyone, great if you’re cooking for the family. Plus, a portion of this tasty beef stroganoff works out at only 380 calories. Great if you’re calorie counting or trying to be good and make a healthy meal. The recipe serves four people, but you can double the quantities if cooking for more. Or double the quantities and divide into separate containers and keep easy lunches or quick dinners that can be microwaved. If you’re using any leftovers make sure to reheat your food thoroughly.

This easy dish should take only 30-40 mins to rustle up, so it’s a good one for weeknight after work or if you need to prepare something quickly for a dinner party. Or if you’re not a beef fan but love the look of the creamy sauce, substitute lamb or even chicken in this recipe.

Ingredients 450g sirloin steak, trimmed of fat or 450g diced beef

1tbsp sunflower oil

15g butter

1 large onion, thinly sliced

250g mushrooms, sliced

284ml carton soured cream

1tbsp coarse grain mustard

1tbsp chopped flat leaf parsley

Long grain rice and wild rice, to serve

Tenderstem broccoli, to serve

Method Cut steak into strips about the size of your little finger. Heat oil and butter in a pan, cook steak until browned on the outside, remove, leaving the fat in the pan, and keep warm. Add onion to pan and cook until soft. Add mushrooms and cook until shrunk and all juices have evaporated.

Return meat to pan. Stir in the soured cream and mustard and heat through. Sprinkle on parsley and serve with rice and broccoli.

Top tip for making Easy beef stroganoff Any leftovers can be stored in an airtight container in the fridge for 2 days. Reheat thoroughly before serving.

