This easy couscous salad recipe is really quick and simple to make - there's no cooking involved, just soak the couscous in stock for 10 minutes, then mix in loads of crunchy veg.

This easy couscous salad is a great go-to recipe to have in your repertoire. This recipe serves 4 people and works out at only 303 calories per portion. This light and easy couscous salad is the perfect side dish at a BBQ. This salad is packed full of veggies and fruit including apricots, red onion, sweetcorn and cucumber – amazing flavours that all work really well together. It can be eaten as a side dish to complement your favourite meaty grills (we love it with these mini lamb kebabs). Or you can dig into it on its own for a delicious light meal. The easy couscous salad is convenient to whip up on a Sunday so you can cook up a big batch and divide it up into containers in the fridge. Then just grab a container and take it off to work for an easy and yummy lunch dish. Or if the sun comes out and the weather is on our side, take this along with you for an extravagant picnic dish. This delicious easy couscous salad can be stored in the fridge in an airtight container and kept for two days. This really has to be one of the simplest salads.

Watch how to make Easy couscous salad

Ingredients 200g couscous

270ml hot vegetable stock

4 tomatoes, chopped

340g can sweetcorn, drained

¼ cucumber, chopped

1 small red onion, finely chopped

6 dried apricots, chopped

2tbsp olive oil

Juice ½ lemon

3tbsp chopped parsley

2tbsp pumpkin or sunflower seeds

Method Put the couscous into a large bowl add the stock. Cover and leave to soak for 10 mins.

Meanwhile, prepare all the vegetables and put them in another bowl with the apricots, add the olive oil and lemon juice, season and mix together.

Use a fork to fluff up the couscous then add the vegetable mixture, the chopped parsley and seeds. Toss together and serve.

Top tip for making Easy couscous salad Try serving this salad with a dollop of thick Greek yogurt flavoured with chopped mint and a pinch of cayenne pepper.