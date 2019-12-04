Our easy lemon posset recipe can be prepped ahead so you have more time to have fun with your dinner guests!

This lemon posset recipe is a lovely dessert to make in advance for friends and family, because it can be prepped completely ahead of time. Our quick lemon posset recipe means you get more time to spend with your guests, rather than having to fuss over pudding in the kitchen while everyone else is enjoying themselves. If you fancy putting your own twist on our lemon posset recipe then you could swap the citrus for another flavour – lime, orange or grapefruit would all be delicious substitutes. We like ours served up with some buttery biscuits, but you could of course use other sweet treats – the key we think is just adding a little bit of different texture. So even fruit, or crunchy caramel would be lovely. Or if you’re going for an orange posset recipe a chocolate snap or a chocolate biscuit would go perfectly. For some extra indulgence opt for our chocolate-dipped Viennese finger biscuits that can be ready in only 25 after following just four easy steps! Or if you want to add an adults-only twist to this dessert, pair it with out crispy brandy snaps for a boozy crunch. You might want to make extra because this will vanish in no time!

Ingredients 600ml carton double cream

150g (5oz) vanilla caster sugar (see tip, right)

Juice of 2 lemons, plus zested rind to use as decoration, if liked

Biscuits and lemon thyme leaves, to serve

6-8 small ramekin dishes

Method Pour the cream into a saucepan that’s large enough to allow the cream to boil up. Add the sugar. Place the pan on the heat and bring to the boil, then boil for 3 mins.

Remove the pan from the heat and whisk in the lemon juice. Pour the cream through a sieve into a jug, and then pour into the ramekin dishes.

Leave the mixture to cool, then refrigerate for at least 4-6 hrs before serving. Garnish with lemon zest, if liked, and serve with biscuits and some lemon thyme for fragrance. (Not suitable for freezing).

Top tip for making Easy lemon posset recipe We used the vanilla sugar which is available in the 'Cooks' Ingredients' range at Waitrose stores, or online from Ocado. If you're unable to buy vanilla sugar, you can make your own by leaving a vanilla pod in a jar of caster sugar for a while, or just use ordinary caster sugar in the recipe and add a few drops of pure vanilla extract.