These lovely, easy raspberry muffins are oh-so-simple to make - and the best thing is the kids will love helping you make them!

These easy raspberry muffins are so delicious and easy to make at home. They’re perfect for sharing with friends and family, enjoying with a cuppa and they’re great for bake sales too as you can whip up 12 cupcakes at a time. The raspberry adds a tangy flavour to the soft, vanilla infused sponge.

Ingredients 250g (9oz) plain flour

1tbsp baking powder

100g (4oz) golden caster sugar

75g (3oz) butter, chilled

1 large egg

175ml (6fl oz) milk

150g (5oz) fresh raspberries

Extra sugar for sprinkling (optional)

Method Preheat the oven to 200ºC (400ºF, gas mark 6). Line a 12-hole muffin tray with paper muffin cases.

Sift the flour and baking powder into a large bowl and stir in the sugar. Coarsely grate the chilled butter into the bowl and stir with a fork to coat in the flour mixture.

Beat together the egg and milk then pour into the bowl. Mix lightly with a fork until just combined. Take care not to over-beat the mixture – it should still be a little lumpy. Gently fold in the raspberries.

Spoon into the muffin cases. Bake for 20-25 mins until the muffins are risen and golden. Sprinkle lightly with a little extra sugar while still warm.

Top tip for making Easy raspberry muffins Top tip: Add other fruit to this basic recipe: blueberries, chopped dried apricots, mashed ripe bananas or diced apples all taste great.

