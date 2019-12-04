This cheap and easy sausage casserole is comfort food at its best. Not only is it filling, it's simple, uses just six ingredients and the kids will love it too!

This easy sausage and potato casserole recipe serves 4 people and will take approximately 35 mins to prepare and cook, so you won’t have to be in the kitchen for long to prepare this delicious dish. This recipe for sausage casserole is perfect if you’re on a budget or feeding a lot of people in one go, as the ingredients are cheap, and you only six ingredients to make it. It cuts down washing up as our sausage and potato casserole is made in just one pot.

Ingredients 1tbsp oil

500g new potatoes, halved

454g pack sausages

1 onion, sliced (200g)

1 green pepper, diced (170g)

340g jar tomato pasta sauce

Method Heat the oil in a large frying pan and fry the potatoes and sausages for 5 mins.

Add the onion and pepper and cook for a further 5 mins, turning the sausages occasionally until browned.

Add the pasta sauce, rinse the jar out with a splash of water and add to the pan. Cook, covered for 5 mins.

Top tip for making Easy sausage and potato casserole Top tip: To prevent potatoes from sprouting, put an apple in the bag with the potatoes, I have no idea how it works but I promise it does!