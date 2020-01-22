Our easy smoked mackerel pate recipe needs only 3 ingredients to make and will serve between 2-4 people taking only 10 mins in total to prepare. There is nothing simpler or tastier to make than this easy smoked mackerel pate. It makes a fabulous starter to share with friends or makes a very satisfying lunch. It’s delicious spread on crispy crackers or toast or just with crusty bread and a salad. If liked, you can pep this up with a little cayenne pepper too. Smoked mackerel fillets are inexpensive and easily available from your local supermarkets – try not to use the peppered filets as they may be too strongly flavoured. This pate is best made and eaten on the same day. Leftovers can be kept in the fridge in an airtight container or covered in clingfilm but for the best taste and freshness we’d recommend eating on the day its made.

Ingredients 1 whole smoked mackerel or 2 fillets

300g full-fat soft cheese

Juice of ½ a lemon

Handful of chopped chives

Method Remove the skin and any bones from the fish and place in a food processor with the cheese and blend until smooth.

Add the lemon juice and a little black pepper to taste and blend again. Serve in scoops with toast

Top tip for making Easy smoked mackerel pate If liked you can use crème fraiche instead of soft cheese, the pate will be a little softer in texture but just as nice.

