This easy tomato chutney is so easy to make - all the ingredients are chucked into one pan and simmered slowly, to produce a rich, tasty preserve that will go wonderfully with so many different dishes.





This easy tomato chutney recipe can make up to six jars of chutney and should be stored for at least one month before eating. However, once you’ve opened the jar, if you pop it in the fridge, you can use the tomato chutney for up to three or four months!

Or, make like Kate Middleton and once you’ve made a couple of jars for yourself, why not finish off your other jars with smart ribbons or sweet tags and then give them as edible gifts? A jar of tomato chutney makes a lovely, thoughtful homemade gift for friends and family. It’s well known that when Kate spent her first Christmas with Prince William and the royal family, she gifted the Queen a jar of homemade chutney as a festive gift. What a good idea for a lady who has everything!

Although our easy tomato chutney recipe might not have a royal seal of approval (yet) it certainly has ours, and is a favourite of the team’s to make and enjoy throughout the year and for any occasion!

Ingredients 1kg (2¼lb) ripe tomatoes of any variety or size

3 red or white onions, peeled and chopped

2-3 cloves garlic, peeled and crushed

200ml (7fl oz) red wine vinegar

175g (6oz) soft light muscovado sugar

1 level teaspoon ground ginger

Sterilised jars and waxed discs

Method Put all the ingredients in a large, heavy-based pan. Bring to the boil slowly, stirring occasionally to help the sugar dissolve, then simmer for 1½ hours, or longer, stirring occasionally until it becomes thick and jam-like.

Spoon into sterilised jars, cover and seal. Store for at least 1 month before eating. Eat within 3-4 months. Love tomato chutney? Try this green tomato chutney for a great addition to cold meats and cheese boards.

Top tip for making Easy tomato chutney You could add 2 red peppers, halved deseeded, 1 red chilli, 100-125g (31/2-4oz) raisins or sultanas and perhaps make it spicier by adding smoked paprika, ground allspice or black mustard seeds, as well as the ginger.