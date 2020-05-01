We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

If you’re looking for a fun activity to make with the kids this weekend then you’ve found it right here. Our Pinterest-inspired edible marshmallow play dough makes the best cooking project to try with little ones - they won’t be able to get enough of rolling, shaping and of course eating this lovely stuff.

Made from just 4 ingredients it takes moments to make and even really young children can help easily by rolling and kneading the mixture once it’s cooked. You’ll need a microwave to puff up the marshmallows with but other than that only basic kitchen equipment is needed, like a nice mixing bowl and a couple of spoons. You can colour your edible marshmallow play dough any way you like but we like the pretty pastel versions of pink, yellow and blue. Once you’ve given the recipe a go hand the kids a rolling pin each and some cutters and let them get to work stamping out some shapes. If things get a little bit sticky then just dust the surface with a bit more corn flour. Ready to have a go? Follow our simple recipe below for how to make this edible play dough!

Unlike when you make a play dough recipe traditionally at home, the best thing about this recipe is that it doesn’t matter if the dough ends up in your kids’ mouth – because it’s edible! So make sure you have rolling pins and plenty of cutters to hand, for playing with the dough once you’ve made it!

Watch how to make Edible marshmallow play dough

Ingredients 20 white marshmallows

10tsp corn flour, plus extra for dusting

3tbs coconut oil

Food colouring

Method Add your marshmallows, cornflour and coconut oil to a large microwave-safe mixing bowl.

Heat them in your microwave for 30 seconds on a high setting, until the marshmallows are puffed up and have grown in size.

Once the mixture has cooled for a couple of minutes mix with a spoon to bring the ingredients together.

Next, dust your surface and hands with corn flour and tip the mixture out onto your work top and give it a good knead. Once it has come together fully add a few drops of food colouring and combine until you get an even colour.

Give children rolling pins and cutters and let them have fun making shapes.

