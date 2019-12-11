Eggnog is a traditional Christmas drink and for this Eggnog recipe you'll need all the typical ingredients including milk, sugar, cream and - of course - eggs.

Always wondered how to make eggnog at home? Just follow our easy eggnog recipe and learn how to make a traditional eggnog drink. This classic Christmas drink takes just 25 mins to make. Traditionally served at Christmas, eggnog is a frothy and creamy mix of milk, eggs and sugar lightly spiced with cinnamon and nutmeg which can be served either warm or chilled. This recipe serves 4 people but if you’re making it for a larger amount of people or for a party we’d recommend doubling the quantities. Cook for a little longer too. For an adult version you can replace 100ml of the milk with brandy, rum or whisky. To give your glasses a decorative touch, brush the rims very lightly with a little water, that has been boiled then cooled, and then dip in cocoa powder mixed with a little ground cinnamon. Eggnog is delicious served hot or cold, but on a cold night what could be better than a hot drink to warm you up?

Ingredients For this Eggnog recipe you will need...

600ml whole milk

1 cinnamon stick

85g caster sugar

2 large eggs

100 ml double cream

1 tsp freshly grated nutmeg

Method To start making this lovely winter or Christmas cocktail, place the milk and cinnamon stick in a saucepan and heat until almost boiling. Cool for 5 mins then remove the cinnamon stick.

Place the eggs and sugar in a bowl and, using an electric whisk, beat together until pale and thick. Gradually whisk in the hot milk. Return to the pan and heat gently, stirring all the time until just thickened. Cool for 15 mins.

Place the cream in a bowl and whip until holding soft peaks. Gently fold the cream into the egg mixture. Divide between four glasses, sprinkle with nutmeg and serve immediately or chill in the fridge for 2 hrs before serving.

Top tip for making Eggnog For a simple festive pud, spoon some cherry or apricot compote into the bottom of 6 individual glasses and spoon over chilled egg nog. Dust with cocoa powder and serve with crisp wafer biscuits.