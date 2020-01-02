Get creative with eggs. This baked dish with peppers, tomatoes, mushroom and sweetcorn is tasty, healthy and easy to make.

Indulge in a delicious brunch or lunch with this Eggs Flamenco recipe. The combination of sweet tomatoes and peppers with rich eggs is irresistible here. If you’re feeling adventurous why not add in some smoked chorizo.

Ingredients 4 large eggs

2tbsp (30ml) olive oil

1 onion, sliced

2 garlic cloves, crushed

1 red pepper, de-seeded and chopped

4 plum tomatoes, skinned and sliced

100g (4oz mushrooms, wiped and finely sliced

Salt and pepper

1tbsp chopped fresh parsley

1 x 198g can sweetcorn, drained

Method Preheat oven to 180°C (350°F, gas mark 4).

In a large frying pan, heat the olive oil. Add the onion and garlic and saute until soft but not brown. Add the red pepper to the pan and fry for a further 10 mins.

Stir in the tomatoes, mushrooms, parsley and seasoning and continue cooking until the tomatoes begin to soften. Stir in the sweetcorn and remove the frying pan from the heat.

Pour the mixture into an ovenproof baking dish. Using the back of a spoon, make 4 small depressions in the vegetable mixture and break an egg into each depression.

Place the dish in the oven and bake for 20 minutes or until eggs have set. Serve hot with fresh bread.

Top tip for making Eggs Flamenco We’ve used this recipe in our credit crunch meal planner. Click here to go back to week two of the planner.

