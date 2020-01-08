A classic dish of eggs Florentine; poached eggs with spinach on toast topped with ready-made cheese sauce or buttery Hollandaise.

Eggs Florentine makes a cheap, quick meal and, if you poach the eggs in heart-shaped cutters, a romantic breakfast or brunch too. How about giving yours a tasty twist and swap the usual toast for a warm, buttery jacket potato instead. The soft potato and the runny egg work wonders together. This recipe is best made and eaten on the same day for the best results. This recipe uses chicken eggs, but how about trying it with duck eggs or even quail’s eggs for a eggs florentine with a twist. Love a good egg? We’ve got loads more delicious egg recipes right here!

Ingredients Knob of butter

250g fresh spinach leaves

A little grated nutmeg

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

2 large eggs

2 slices brioche bread

6 tbsp ready made cheese or Hollandaise sauce, warmed

Method Melt the butter in a medium pan, add all the spinach, nutmeg and seasoning. Cover and cook over a medium heat for 2-3 minutes or until wilted. Drain in a sieve and keep warm.

Place 2 non-stick heart shaped egg rings in a frying pan, add just enough water to come up to the top of the rings. Season with salt and bring the water to a gentle simmer. Carefully crack the eggs and tip into the centre of the heart rings.

Cook the eggs over a gentle heat for 3-4 minutes or until poached to your liking. Toast the bread and cut the slices in half, top with the warm spinach. Use a slotted spoon to lift the eggs from the water and place them on top of the spinach. Finally spoon over the sauce and serve.

Top tip for making Eggs florentine Look for eggs with the British Lion stamp which shows that the eggs have been produced to the highest standards

