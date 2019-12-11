Energy balls are perfect if you are in need of a healthy snack that can easily fit in your bag! They are just 106 calories and taste deliciously indulgent...
Energy balls are the perfect healthy, energy-boosting on the go snack. The combination of peanut butter and chocolate flavours in our recipe makes these feel like an indulgent snack, but they are actually filled with good-for-you fats and natural, unrefined ingredients. You can make a big batch of these and store them in the freezer, so they are ready to grab whenever you need a little pick me up, or when feel like the biscuit tin is calling your name. These energy balls are gluten-free, dairy-free, and if you swap the honey for maple syrup or agave, they are also suitable for vegans. You can cover your balls in any coating you like – we chose coconut, matcha powder, and freeze dried raspberries to add a burst of colour, but finely chopped nuts or other health-boosting superfood powders would also work well. Be careful if using matcha powder to coat your energy balls – it is very strong so should be used sparingly! You can buy energy balls in shops, but making your own is so easy, much cheaper – and you know exactly what has gone into them.
Ingredients
- 40g gluten-free oats
- 30g vanilla protein
- 25g cacao
- 100g natural peanut butter
- 2tbsp coconut oil
- 2tbsp honey
- 1tbsp chia or flax seeds
- To coat
- Dessicated coconut
- Freeze dried raspberries
- Matcha powder
Method
Blend all ingredients, apart from the coatings, in a food processor until a dough like consistency forms
Take 1tbsp portions of the mix and roll into balls using your hands.
Roll in coatings. Store in the fridge or freezer, or eat immediately.