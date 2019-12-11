Energy balls are perfect if you are in need of a healthy snack that can easily fit in your bag! They are just 106 calories and taste deliciously indulgent...

Energy balls are the perfect healthy, energy-boosting on the go snack. The combination of peanut butter and chocolate flavours in our recipe makes these feel like an indulgent snack, but they are actually filled with good-for-you fats and natural, unrefined ingredients. You can make a big batch of these and store them in the freezer, so they are ready to grab whenever you need a little pick me up, or when feel like the biscuit tin is calling your name. These energy balls are gluten-free, dairy-free, and if you swap the honey for maple syrup or agave, they are also suitable for vegans. You can cover your balls in any coating you like – we chose coconut, matcha powder, and freeze dried raspberries to add a burst of colour, but finely chopped nuts or other health-boosting superfood powders would also work well. Be careful if using matcha powder to coat your energy balls – it is very strong so should be used sparingly! You can buy energy balls in shops, but making your own is so easy, much cheaper – and you know exactly what has gone into them.

Ingredients 40g gluten-free oats

30g vanilla protein

25g cacao

100g natural peanut butter

2tbsp coconut oil

2tbsp honey

1tbsp chia or flax seeds

To coat

Dessicated coconut

Freeze dried raspberries

Matcha powder

Method Blend all ingredients, apart from the coatings, in a food processor until a dough like consistency forms

Take 1tbsp portions of the mix and roll into balls using your hands.

Roll in coatings. Store in the fridge or freezer, or eat immediately.

