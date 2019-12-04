This Eton mess recipe makes a lovely easy delicious pud made with broken meringues, strawberries and cream – the best bits of summer combined into one easy dessert! This recipe takes just 10 minutes as we’ve used ready-made meringues to make it super speedy. Add raspberries, blackberries or blueberries (or whisper it, melted chocolate) as a topping or drizzle with port, kirsch or Cointreau for a boozy version.

Eton Mess gets its name as it is the dessert traditionally served at Eton College’s prize-giving picnic on June 4th . If you fancy a challenge and have a bit more time, here’s how to make your own meringues from scratch!

Watch how to make Eton mess

Ingredients 6 ready-made meringues

570ml double cream (or use half Greek yogurt for a healthier version)

450g strawberries, washed and hulled

75 ml port, kirsch or Cointreau (optional, for a more grown-up version)

Method Cut the strawberries in half or into thick slices if they’re big. Place in a bowl with the port, kirsch or Cointreau if using, cover and chill for 2-3 hrs.

Whip the cream until it forms soft peaks, then fold in the berries and juices.

Crush the meringues and fold into the strawberry and cream mixture.

Spoon the Eton mess into individual dishes. If you like, you can decorate with extra strawberries.

Top tip for making Eton mess You could try using different berries like raspberries, blueberries or a combination of fruits