Fairy cakes are a classic bake the whole family can help with. Why not make a batch and get everyone to decorate a few? Try not to eat them all in the process...

Fairy cakes are always a great treat for children, especially at kids’ parties. This basic fairy cakes recipe is ideal for beginners, as it’s a simple and easy recipe for fairy cakes that can be made and decorated with kids. This basic fairy cakes recipe makes 12 fairy cakes and will take around 35 mins to prepare, bake and decorate. These party favourites are great to make with the kids, because they’re such an easy bake – the kids will have so much fun baking them with you, as well decorating them and, of course, eating them! And the best thing about these basic fairy cakes is you can decorate them as creatively as you like.

Make up some sweet icing with icing sugar and water and drizzle that on the top with some sprinkles. Or you could spread chocolate frosting or chocolate spread over the top and top with chopped berries or for something special drop silver or gold fondant sprinkles over the top and spray with edible glitter. They would make for the perfect Christmas treat from the kids to the rest of the family. Once you’ve mastered this basic fairy cakes recipe you can try other variations including chocolate fairy cakes, strawberry or even red velvet.

Watch how to make Basic fairy cakes

Ingredients 100g (3 1/2 oz) self-raising flour

1tsp baking powder

100g (3 1/2 oz) soft margarine or butter, at room temperature

100g (3 1/2 oz) caster sugar

2 large eggs, lightly beaten

1tbsp milk (optional)

Method Preheat oven to 180°C (355°F, gas mark 4). Take a 12-cup bun tin and put paper cases in the cups. Sift together the self-raising flour and baking powder.

Add the butter or margarine, sugar and eggs, and beat with an electric hand whisk for about 2 mins until well mixed. If the mixture is too stiff, add a little milk and mix again.

Divide the mixture evenly between the cake cases to about half full. Bake for 15 -20 mins until risen and just firm.

Cool slightly, then remove to a wire rack to cool completely.

Ice and decorate the cakes – be as adventurous as you like!