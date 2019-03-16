Learn how to make falafel with our easy homemade falafel recipe! They are so much simpler to make than you might think.

Traditional Middle-Eastern falafels are perfect served in a pitta with hummus and salad. A healthy lunch option, falafel can be eaten hot or cold.

This classic homemade falafel recipe is a great way of using up leftover chickpeas. It’s not as hard as you might think! This lunch time favourite will take around 25 mins to cook and 5 mins to prep.

This falafel recipe serves 4 people. Or you can make a batch and then store them to use throughout the week.

Any leftover falafel can be stored in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 2 or 3 days. You can serve falafel either hot or cold – the choice is yours! But if serving a couple of days after making it’s probably best to heat them up!

Serve these falafel with salad or dips like hummus, tzatziki or Baba ganoush.

Ingredients 2 x 400g cans of chickpeas, drained

2tsp ground cumin

2tbsp fresh coriander, chopped

1 clove garlic, crushed

1 fresh green chilli, deseeded and finely chopped oil for frying

To serve

:

Greek-style yogurt

Salad leaves

4 pitta breads, to serve

Method Mash the chickpeas or purée coarsely in a food processor. Mix with the cumin, coriander, garlic and chilli. Season the mixture and divide into 24 pieces of equal size. Shape each piece into a ball.

Heat a little oil in a frying pan and cook the patties for about 6 mins each, until crispy and golden. You may need to do this in batches depending on your pan.

Toast the pitta breads and cut them in half. Serve each half with three falafel, salad leaves and some Greek yogurt.

Top tip for making Homemade falafel Tahini (sesame seed paste) can be added to your falafels to give them a sliightly creamy texture. Add 1tbsp to the mix.

