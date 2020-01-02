Fearne Cotton’s salmon tray bake is a quick and easy midweek dinner you can make in less than one hour. With plenty of veg including asparagus and tomatoes, this salmon dish is a great way to get your family – especially the kids – to eat their 5-a-day! Salmon is also rich in omega-3, which has multiple health benefits including improving heart health. To make this salmon tray bake, you will only need 10 minutes to prep and then let the oven do the hard work for another 35 mins – quick and easy! Fearne says: ‘I love a tray bake as you get to whack a whole host of foods and flavours together, which makes it quick to make and also extremely flavoursome. Each ingredient seeps into the next, complementing each other and adding to the overall deliciousness. This is a very simple and easy recipe but will feed four hungry faces very well indeed. It is a good-looking, no-messing dish that is bursting with great protein and healthy veg!’

Ingredients 650g new potatoes

3 tbsp olive oil

16 asparagus spears

1 red onion, cut into wedges

250g cherry tomatoes

2 fresh rosemary sprigs

2 tbsp balsamic vinegar

4 boneless salmon fillets, skin on

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

Method To make this Fearne Cotton recipe preheat the oven to 200°C/180°C fan/400°F/Gas mark 6.

Put the potatoes and oil in a baking tray and toss to combine. Season well with salt and pepper and bake for 15 minutes until slightly golden. Add the onion, tomatoes, rosemary and balsamic vinegar, combine, and bake for another 10 minutes.

Season the salmon fillets and add to the tray of vegetables together with the asparagus and cook for a final 10-12 minutes, until the salmon is just cooked. Serve immediately.

