Roasted carrots go well with fennel, which sweetens up as it cooks.

This sumac roasted fennel and carrots are the perfect additional to a Sunday roast or a special Easter lunch.

Carrots are a popular veg and it is often difficult to think of new and exciting ways to cook or flavour them. Try our recipe, the carrots are roasted with fennel and sumac to spruce them up a little. Sumac is used in Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern cookery to give a tangy and zesty flavour (not dissimilar to lemon juice). It’s delicious with vegetables, grilled fish and meat and has a beautiful deep red colour. Made from a dried berry, in some countries, such as Iran, it is served on the table alongside the salt and pepper as a seasoning. While a relatively up and coming spice, it is found in most supermarkets and is a versatile ingredient so great to keep in your store cupboard for when you want to add a little flavour to something quickly and easily.

Using your hands to rub in the oil means you can get all the veg covered easily and evenly – you can also give them a good toss around the roasting tin if you would rather keep your hands clean.

Ingredients 500g carrots, peeled and chopped

2 fennel bulbs, chopped

3tbsp olive oil

1⁄2tsp sumac

Method Preheat the oven to 180C/Gas 4.

Toss the carrots and fennel with the olive oil in a roasting tray. Sprinkle over the sumac and mix to coat. You can do this with your hands as it’ll be easier to get everything coated properly.

Roast for 25-30 mins until cooked through and just charred. Remove from the oven and serve on a platter.

Top tip for making Sumac roasted fennel and carrots recipe When in season use heritage carrots to make an even more colourful plate of food

