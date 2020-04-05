Full of summer flavours and the salty addition of feta cheese, this feta and red pepper quiche is a great picnic slice.

This feta and red pepper quiche is perfect for a light lunch or late afternoon snack.

We use shop bought shortcrust pastry in our feta and red pepper quiche recipe as it makes it so simple and easy to put together. However if you have some spare time on your hands, why not make your own shortcrust pastry! If you’ve ever wondered what the difference between a quiche and flan is, a quiche is a type of open pie; a pastry case filled with a savoury custard filling. Whereas, a flan is filled with a sweet custard filling and has no pastry casing. To prevent your pastry from having a soggy bottom we recommend baking the tart shell blind. Baking blind sets the fat and gluten structure in the pastry. This means that when you add any additional fats, here the wet egg and cream filling, the structure is strong enough to hold the moisture from the filling without collapsing.

Ingredients 500g pack ready-made shortcrust pastry

1 courgette, sliced

1 small red onion, sliced

6 eggs, beaten

100ml double cream

250g drained roasted red peppers

2tbsp tomato puree

100g feta cheese, broken up

1 bunch parsley, finely chopped

green salad, to serve

You will need:

22x32cm (9x13in) rectangular baking tin

Method Preheat the oven to 200C, Gas 6 and grease the baking tin.

Roll out the pastry, line the tin and bake blind for 15-18mins until golden brown.

Beat together the eggs, cream and season well with salt and pepper. Blitz together the drained peppers and tomato puree. Stir in to the egg mixture with feta cheese.

Pour the mixture into a round baking dish and place in the oven to cook for 30-35mins. On a separate tray, roast the courgette slices and onion for 15mins until just charred.

Remove and allow to cool – you can serve it warm or at room temperature. Slice as desired, top with the courgettes and red onions and parsley and serve with a green salad.

Top tip for making Feta and red pepper quiche To avoid any filling from spilling over into your oven. Put your egg and cream mixture into a measuring jug and pour into the tart shell whilst on a tray in the oven.

