Filo pastry mince pies are so easy to make and ready in 30 minutes, with a crispy base, plenty of mincemeat and a sweet marzipan top. Serve hot or cold, everyone will love them
Ingredients
- 270g pack Jus-Rol filo pastry, defrosted if frozen
- 75g butter, melted
- 1 eating apple, coarsely grated
- 425g mincemeat
- 1tbsp brandy or Cointreau
- 250g natural marzipan
Method
Heat oven to 200C/gas 6. Brush 2×12-hole bun tins with oil.
Dab a sheet of filo with melted butter, top with another sheet, then cut into 8 squares. Repeat with the remaining 4 sheets of filo, so you have 24 squares.
Line each bun hole with a filo square, scrunching slightly around the edges to make it fit, then bake for 6-7 mins until golden.
Squeeze out excess juice from the apple, mix with the mincemeat and booze, then divide between the cases. Roll out the marzipan to a thickness of a £1 coin, then cut out 12x5cm stars. Put one on each tart and bake for 5-6 mins, until the marzipan is tinged golden.
Cool for a few minutes before transferring to a wire rack to cool completely. Store in an airtight container and eat within 4 days.
Top tip for making Filo pastry mince pies
When it's not the season for mincemeat, these filo pastry cases are equally delicious filled with jam.