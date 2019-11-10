Trending:

Filo pastry mince pies recipe

Click to rate
(181 ratings)
Sending your rating
GoodtoKnow

serves:

24

Skill:

easy

Cost:

cheap

Prep:

15 min

Cooking:

15 min

Filo pastry mince pies are so easy to make and ready in 30 minutes, with a crispy base, plenty of mincemeat and a sweet marzipan top. Serve hot or cold, everyone will love them

Ingredients

  • 270g pack Jus-Rol filo pastry, defrosted if frozen
  • 75g butter, melted
  • 1 eating apple, coarsely grated
  • 425g mincemeat
  • 1tbsp brandy or Cointreau
  • 250g natural marzipan

Method

  • Heat oven to 200C/gas 6. Brush 2×12-hole bun tins with oil.

  • Dab a sheet of filo with melted butter, top with another sheet, then cut into 8 squares. Repeat with the remaining 4 sheets of filo, so you have 24 squares.

  • Line each bun hole with a filo square, scrunching slightly around the edges to make it fit, then bake for 6-7 mins until golden.

  • Squeeze out excess juice from the apple, mix with the mincemeat and booze, then divide between the cases. Roll out the marzipan to a thickness of a £1 coin, then cut out 12x5cm stars. Put one on each tart and bake for 5-6 mins, until the marzipan is tinged golden.

  • Cool for a few minutes before transferring to a wire rack to cool completely. Store in an airtight container and eat within 4 days.

Top tip for making Filo pastry mince pies

When it's not the season for mincemeat, these filo pastry cases are equally delicious filled with jam.

Click to rate
(181 ratings)
Sending your rating

Latest Recipes

More Recipe Ideas

Explore More