Heat oven to 200C/gas 6. Brush 2×12-hole bun tins with oil.

Dab a sheet of filo with melted butter, top with another sheet, then cut into 8 squares. Repeat with the remaining 4 sheets of filo, so you have 24 squares.

Line each bun hole with a filo square, scrunching slightly around the edges to make it fit, then bake for 6-7 mins until golden.

Squeeze out excess juice from the apple, mix with the mincemeat and booze, then divide between the cases. Roll out the marzipan to a thickness of a £1 coin, then cut out 12x5cm stars. Put one on each tart and bake for 5-6 mins, until the marzipan is tinged golden.