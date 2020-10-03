We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Sophisticated, delicious and a breeze to prepare – our filo smoked salmon canapé is one of the tastiest, easiest recipes you can find!

We’re strong believers that sometimes the tastiest recipes are the simplest, and our filo smoked salmon canapé proves just that. With only six ingredients and under 10 mins cook time, this recipe is perfect at Christmas and New Year but it’s truly brilliant at any time of year.

Ready-made filo pastry is available in the chilled aisle of many supermarkets but it can also be sold frozen. We would recommend buying a good quality, naturally smoked salmon as it plays a central role in the canapé.

There are lots of flavoured varieties available that you might also prefer including gin, whisky and citrus cured. If you’re using a flavoured salmon, consider a plain cream cheese. Alternatively, you could make up a selection so that your guests have a variety.

Ingredients 4 sheets filo pastry

40g Butter, melted

1 egg, beaten

Small bunch of dill

1 x150g pack Boursin cheese

200g Smoked salmon – either sliced or whole

Method Preheat the oven to 180C/Gas 5. Lay the filo pastry out on a board. Brush the sheet with melted butter and egg, and scatter sprigs of dill and then top with another sheet and repeat until all the sheets are finished, top with a final brush of butter.

Cut the phyllo into bite-sized shapes. Place on a baking sheet and bake for 5-8mins until golden brown and crispy. Remove and allow to cool.

To serve, spoon a small blob of boursin onto each bite, top with smoked salmon and herbs.

Top tip for making Filo smoked salmon canape Instead of smoked salmon, try a smoked trout! We love the Pished Fish one

