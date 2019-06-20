Give your pancakes a savoury twist with this fish finger pancakes recipe. They're so easy to make and taste delicious too.
Love a fish finger sandwich? You’re going to love this fun spin. Replacing the bread with a pea pancake turns the sandwich into a meal for all ages – the only difference is that you’ll need to eat it with a knife and fork. It’ll make a perfect dinner for Pancake Day!
Ingredients
- 60g self-raising flour
- 175g milk
- 1 egg
- Pinch of salt
- 12 fish fingers
- 200g frozen peas
- 1tsp dill
- Oil/butter for frying
- Tartare sauce
- Gherkins
Method
Cook the fish fingers and the peas according to the packet instructions.
Mash the peas with a stick blender or a fork/masher and keep half aside for the sandwiches.
Prepare the batter by measuring out the flour and adding the salt and half of the mashed peas. Whisk the egg and milk together, add the dill and whisk into the flour and pea mixture.
Heat a little oil or butter in a small pan and add a ladle of batter when hot. Allow to cook on one side before flipping or turning and cooking on the other side.
Assemble the sandwiches by spreading the pancakes with a layer of mashed peas, the fish fingers, tartare sauce and gherkins, topping with another pancake.
Top tip for making Fish finger pancakes
You could play around the the pancake batter - adding ingredients like gherkins or capers if you like