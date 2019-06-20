Give your pancakes a savoury twist with this fish finger pancakes recipe. They're so easy to make and taste delicious too.

Love a fish finger sandwich? You’re going to love this fun spin. Replacing the bread with a pea pancake turns the sandwich into a meal for all ages – the only difference is that you’ll need to eat it with a knife and fork. It’ll make a perfect dinner for Pancake Day!

Ingredients 60g self-raising flour

175g milk

1 egg

Pinch of salt

12 fish fingers

200g frozen peas

1tsp dill

Oil/butter for frying

Tartare sauce

Gherkins

Method Cook the fish fingers and the peas according to the packet instructions.

Mash the peas with a stick blender or a fork/masher and keep half aside for the sandwiches.

Prepare the batter by measuring out the flour and adding the salt and half of the mashed peas. Whisk the egg and milk together, add the dill and whisk into the flour and pea mixture.

Heat a little oil or butter in a small pan and add a ladle of batter when hot. Allow to cook on one side before flipping or turning and cooking on the other side.

Assemble the sandwiches by spreading the pancakes with a layer of mashed peas, the fish fingers, tartare sauce and gherkins, topping with another pancake.

Top tip for making Fish finger pancakes You could play around the the pancake batter - adding ingredients like gherkins or capers if you like

