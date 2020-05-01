We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Fish pie is the ultimate comfort food and this easy fish pie recipe is delicious and nutritious. Fish pie is perfect served with green beans or garden peas for an extra dose of vitamin-packed veg.

This classic fish pie recipe will take around 1hr and 20 mins to make and cook. You’ll find it’s well worth the wait! This easy family meal serves 6 people in total and any leftovers can be stored in the fridge for up to 2 days or frozen if preferred.

A portion of this mouth-watering dish works out at only 408 calories per serving.

The best part of this mash potato-topped fish pie recipe is the creamy, rich filling which is made with milk and infused with onion. The white fish fillet and smoked haddock make a delicious combination in this easy fish pie. If you feel like being extra indulgent, top your pie with a generous helping of cheese. This will give it an extra golden and crisp finish!

Ingredients 1.8kg cubed potatoes

75g low fat spread

50g plain flour

575ml semi-skimmed milk

1 bay leaf

6 black peppercorns

½ small onion

450g white fish fillet

225g smoked haddock

Method Put the potatoes in a pan and cover with water. Bring to the boil and simmer for 15 mins. Drain and mash with 25g of the low fat spread.

Put the milk in a large pan with the bay leaf, peppercorns and onion. Slowly bring to the boil and remove from heat. Remove and discard bay leaf, peppercorns and onion.

Put 50g low fat spread in a large pan and heat gently until melted. Add 50g plain flour and cook gently for 1 to 2 mins, stirring constantly. Remove from the heat and gradually whisk in reserved milk. Return to the heat and bring to the boil, whisking constantly until thickened.

Put the fish, skinned and cut into large chunks, in the base of an oven-proof dish, pour over the sauce and spoon the mashed potato over the top. Bake in a preheated oven at 190°C (gas mark 5) for 25 mins until potato is golden. Serve the fish pie immediately.

Top tip for making Fish pie Unsure what white fish to ask for? Pollack, cod and haddock all work well in this pie.

