Our flatbread salad is brimming with texture, flavour and couldn’t be healthier! It’s packed with superfoods like spinach, broccoli, avocado and sweet blueberries for a burst of antioxidants, and served on a toasted flatbread to make it substantial enough to keep you going. Green veg, like broccoli and spinach, are a great source of iron, fibre, and vitamins A and C, while toasted almonds add a warm, nutty flavour to this salad, as well as being a source of healthy fats and vegetarian protein. The punchy mustard dressing coats every element of this flatbread salad in flavour. You can either use the bread to wrap up your salad and tuck into like a wrap, or serve on plates and tear into the bread as you eat the salad. To make a flatbread salad that is suitable for vegans, simply switch the honey in the dressing for maple syrup.
Ingredients
- 4 flatbreads
- 2 avocados, sliced
- 2tbsp sunflower seeds
- 1tsp soy sauce
- 4tbsp toasted almonds
- 100g blueberries, halved
- 200g tenderstem broccoli, blanched
- 100g spinach
- Small bunch basil leaves, to garnish
- For the dressing
- 5tbsp olive oil
- 2tbsp white wine vinegar
- Juice of half a lemon
- 1tsp mustard
- ½tbsp honey
Method
Preheat oven to 180C, and put in the flatbreads to warm for 5 mins.
Meanwhile, in a frying pan, toast the sunflower seeds with soy sauce until just slighty coloured.
To make the dressing, whisk all ingredients together in a small bowl and season well.
Combine the remaining salad ingredients (except the flatbreads and basil) in a large bowl. Pile the salad on top of the four warmed flatbreads, scatter with basil leaves and drizzle over the dressing, then either wrap up to eat or serve open on the plates.