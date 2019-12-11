Our flatbread salad is brimming with texture, flavour and couldn’t be healthier! It’s packed with superfoods like spinach, broccoli, avocado and sweet blueberries for a burst of antioxidants, and served on a toasted flatbread to make it substantial enough to keep you going. Green veg, like broccoli and spinach, are a great source of iron, fibre, and vitamins A and C, while toasted almonds add a warm, nutty flavour to this salad, as well as being a source of healthy fats and vegetarian protein. The punchy mustard dressing coats every element of this flatbread salad in flavour. You can either use the bread to wrap up your salad and tuck into like a wrap, or serve on plates and tear into the bread as you eat the salad. To make a flatbread salad that is suitable for vegans, simply switch the honey in the dressing for maple syrup.

Ingredients 4 flatbreads

2 avocados, sliced

2tbsp sunflower seeds

1tsp soy sauce

4tbsp toasted almonds

100g blueberries, halved

200g tenderstem broccoli, blanched

100g spinach

Small bunch basil leaves, to garnish

For the dressing

5tbsp olive oil

2tbsp white wine vinegar

Juice of half a lemon

1tsp mustard

½tbsp honey

Method Preheat oven to 180C, and put in the flatbreads to warm for 5 mins.

Meanwhile, in a frying pan, toast the sunflower seeds with soy sauce until just slighty coloured.

To make the dressing, whisk all ingredients together in a small bowl and season well.

Combine the remaining salad ingredients (except the flatbreads and basil) in a large bowl. Pile the salad on top of the four warmed flatbreads, scatter with basil leaves and drizzle over the dressing, then either wrap up to eat or serve open on the plates.

