A breakfast dish that’s full of sunshine, this fruit salad and brioche toast combination is a great way to start your day. Our Florida fruits with brioche toast is such a simple recipe. Perfect for sharing with friends and family if you’re hosting brunch.

The sweetness of the brioche toast and the tangy flavour of the grapefruit make a delicious combo. This recipe is best made and eaten on the same day for the freshest flavour. This recipe takes 20 mins to make and works out at only 388 per portion.

Ingredients 1 large pink grapefruit

1 large orange

4 level tbsp caster sugar

2 tbsp pomegranate seeds

A few fresh mint leaves

3-4 thick slices of brioche

Method Peel and segment the grapefruit and orange over a bowl, to catch all the fruit juice, and squeeze the peel to get more juice out.

Put the sugar in a heavy-based pan with 2 tbsp water. Heat gently, shaking the pan occasionally, until the sugar dissolves.

Bring the syrup to the boil for a minute. Add the fruit juice and heat gently until the caramel has dissolved. Pour into a bowl, stir well and then add the fruit segments and pomegranate seeds. Spoon into two bowls and decorate with mint leaves.

Griddle or toast the slices of brioche and serve hot with the fruit.

Top tip for making Florida fruits with brioche toast Add grapes and chunks of melon or apple, if you like.

