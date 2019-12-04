French chicken casserole is a delicious variation of coq au vin, but made with white wine for a lighter finish - perfect for spring or summer.

This deliciously moreish French chicken casserole recipe takes just 20 minutes to assemble and then it can be left to gently bubble away until it’s thick and deliciously rich. Serve it up with some creamy mashed potatoes for a truly indulgent dinner that the whole family will love, or if you’re trying to be good you could plump for some tasty fresh greens on the side instead. And we’ve got good news for calorie counters too, at just under 500 per portion, this recipe means you can have a really delicious dinner without worrying about any guilt.

Ingredients 45g butter

1kg chicken thigh fillets, secured with cocktail sticks

200g bacon lardons

1 red onion, chopped

2 leeks, trimmed and sliced

400ml white wine

400ml chicken stock

250g button mushrooms

6tbsp crème fraiche

2tbsp cornflour mixed with 2tbsp water

2tbsp Dijon mustard

2tbsp chopped fresh tarragon leaves

Method To begin your chicken casserole, heat the oven to 160°C or Gas Mark 3. Heat half the butter in a casserole dish, add half the chicken, season and fry for about 10 mins, until browned. Remove the meat from the casserole with a slotted spoon, discard the cocktail sticks and reserve. Add the remaining butter to the casserole and fry the rest of the chicken for 10 mins, until evenly browned.

In another pan, dry-fry the lardons until crispy. Set aside. Fry the onion and leeks, to soften slightly.

Combine all the chicken, the lardons, onion and leeks in the casserole dish. Pour over the wine and stock. Add the mushrooms. Cover the dish and cook in the oven for 40 mins, until the chicken is tender.

Add the rest of the ingredients to the casserole. Heat on the hob and stir until the sauce has thickened slightly.

