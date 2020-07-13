We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Our French toast loaf might become your family’s new favourite tear-and-share breakfast or brunch recipe.

Prep our pull apart French toast loaf with berries the night before and you’ll be thankful when you bake it in the morning. This tear-and-share recipe, which is inspired by breakfast, brunch classic, French toast. We’ve used sourdough bread because it offers great structure.

The subtle sourness also helps balance the sweetness of the fruit and maple syrup. Any big loaf would work, experiment with a tiger loaf or a classic boule.

We’ve used a mix of blueberries and raspberries, but you could try it with strawberries and blackcurrants or even a couple of chocolate buttons too. If you don’t finish the loaf in one sitting, we’ve reheated the leftovers and it was still delicious.

Ingredients 500g Sourdough loaf

2 large eggs, plus a yolk (save the white for glazing)

100ml double cream

250ml whole milk

1 tbsp vanilla bean pasta

1tsp cinnamon

150g blueberries

100g raspberries

15g demerara sugar

2tbsp Maple syrup, plus more to serve

Icing sugar, to dust

Method Preheat the oven to 180C/Gas 4. Make slices across the loaf in both directions, ensuring you don’t go all the way through, to create a grid pattern.

Mix the eggs and additional yolk, cream, milk, vanilla and cinnamon in a jug.

Place the bread in an oven-proof dish and pour the egg mix over. Leave to soak for at least 20 mins or overnight. Scatter half the fruit into the bread, pushing it into the grooves. Spoon over any remaining liquid that hasn’t been absorbed.

Brush with egg white, sprinkle over the demerara sugar and bake for 45-50mins until crunchy and set.

Scatter over the remaining fruit, drizzle over 2tbsp maple syrup and dust with icing sugar. Serve onto plates with more maple syrup, if liked.

Top tip for making Pull apart French toast loaf with berries This can be prepped a day ahead and left to soak overnight

