This fresh tomato salsa makes a wonderfully flavoursome, Mexican side. Avocados, tomatoes, onions, lime – all Mexican cuisine staples that add a freshness to your dish. And one of the dishes that most encapsulates these flavours? It has to be tomato salsa of course. But you have to find a good salsa recipe.

With tomato salsa, some might think of the thick, sugar-laden blended dip that you get with cinema nachos or in the supermarket, but a fresh tomato salsa recipe is really what you want to look for. And our simple fresh tomato salsa recipe gets perfect results every time.

You can’t beat a bowl of fresh homemade salsa. The juicy tomatoes work wonders in this dish to create a light and refreshing salsa recipe that is great for serving alongside Mexican classics such as fajitas, burritos or tacos. The green chillies in this recipe gives the side dish a little kick and the red onion gives a tangy flavour. And of course the lime gives it that zesty freshness that is imperative in a fresh salsa recipe.

This salsa will keep in the fridge for up to 3 days but it will taste the best if prepared and served fresh straightaway. Grab a few nachos to use it all up!

Ingredients 4-5 large, ripe tomatoes, deseeded and chopped

1 green chilli, deseeded and chopped

½-1 red onion, peeled and finely chopped

1-2 tbsp freshly chopped coriander

1 tbsp freshly chopped oregano

Juice of 1 lime

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Method Mix together the tomatoes, chilli, onion, herbs and lime juice. Season to taste.

Top tip for making Fresh tomato salsa Make the tomato salsa about an hour before you want to serve it to allow the flavours to blend. Stir it again when ready to serve.

