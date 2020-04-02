This frozen berry frangipane is super easy to make.

Frozen berry frangipane is such an easy recipe to make, it’s a great way to get the kids cooking in the kitchen.

Frozen fruit is great because it is packed up immediately after picking so retains its colour and nutrients. They provide useful nutrients such as vitamin C, which are great for fending off a cold (though this recipe is very much a treat). We have used lemon extract in this frozen berry frangipane to give this frangipane a tangy twist but you could use any flavour that goes well with the berries that you use.

If you do not feel confident or are in a bit of a hurry you could also use a ready made short crust pastry; though making it yourself will provide you with a lot of satisfaction, we promise!

Ingredients 150g cold butter, cut into small cubes

150g plain flour

For the frangipane filling:

100g butter, softened

100g caster sugar

2 large eggs

100g ground almonds

1⁄2tsp lemon extract (optional, see tip)

Grated zest of 1 lemon

Handful of frozen berries

You will need:

18cm loose- based fluted tart tin; baking parchment and baking beans

Method Heat the oven to 200C/Gas 6. For the pastry, rub the butter into the flour until it resembles breadcrumbs. Stir in enough cold water to form a dough, around 1-2tbsp. Wrap in clingfilm and chill for 30 mins.

Roll out the pastry to the thickness of a 50p coin and line the tart tin. Trim the edges, prick the base, line with baking parchment and fill with baking beans. Bake for 10 mins. Remove the parchment and beans, and bake for a further 5-10 mins until lightly golden.

For the frangipane filling, beat thebutter, caster sugar, eggs, ground almonds, lemon extract (if using) and zest together until you have a smooth mixture.

Spread the frangipane filling over the baked tart case and scatter with frozen berries. Bake for 20-30 mins or until the frangipane has cooked through.

Top tip for making Frozen berry frangipane we used lemon extract but you can use almond extract for a more traditional flavour.

Click to rate ( 0 ratings) Sending your rating