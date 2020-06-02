We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The perfect breakfast for a growing teenager – this full fry pizza-style recipe includes all the British essentials – eggs, sausages, mushrooms, beans and even fancy bacon. You can have this on the table in a hurry if you have some extra hungry people that are needing to be fed quickly.

The bread base soaks up all the delicious flavours of the fry-up and adds an extra delicious element. This hearty ‘pizza’ is great as a brunch option. The whole family are going to love tucking into this mouth-watering dish.

Ingredients 1 large sausage, skinned

2 slices Parma ham

2 cup mushrooms, sliced

1 medium egg

A little oil

200g can baked beans

1cm thick slice taken from the bottom of a French boule loaf or similar

Method Drop 6 small portions of sausage meat into a hot frying pan and cook for about 5 minutes, turning them occasionally, adding pulled shreds of Parma ham until they’re crispy. Push to one side. Add the mushrooms and the egg to the pan, with a little oil.

Meanwhile, heat the baked beans in the microwave, or a pan, and toast the bread on both sides, under the grill.

Put the egg on the toast, then spoon baked beans over and add the sausage balls, ham and mushrooms.

Top tip for making Full English breakfast pizza Make this a veggie option by replacing the sausage and ham with veggies sausages, grilled tomato or a double helping of egg instead

