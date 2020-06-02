Trending:

Full English breakfast pizza recipe

Click to rate
(25 ratings)
Sending your rating
GoodtoKnow
serves: 1
Skill: easy
Prep: 10 min
Cooking: 10 min

Nutrition per portion

 RDA
Calories 443 kCal 22%
Fat 22g 31%
  -  Saturates 6g 30%
  • We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

    • The perfect breakfast for a growing teenager – this full fry pizza-style recipe includes all the British essentials – eggs, sausages, mushrooms, beans and even fancy bacon. You can have this on the table in a hurry if you have some extra hungry people that are needing to be fed quickly.

    The bread base soaks up all the delicious flavours of the fry-up and adds an extra delicious element. This hearty ‘pizza’ is great as a brunch option. The whole family are going to love tucking into this mouth-watering dish.

    Ingredients

    • 1 large sausage, skinned
    • 2 slices Parma ham
    • 2 cup mushrooms, sliced
    • 1 medium egg
    • A little oil
    • 200g can baked beans
    • 1cm thick slice taken from the bottom of a French boule loaf or similar

    Method

    • Drop 6 small portions of sausage meat into a hot frying pan and cook for about 5 minutes, turning them occasionally, adding pulled shreds of Parma ham until they’re crispy. Push to one side. Add the mushrooms and the egg to the pan, with a little oil.

    • Meanwhile, heat the baked beans in the microwave, or a pan, and toast the bread on both sides, under the grill.

    • Put the egg on the toast, then spoon baked beans over and add the sausage balls, ham and mushrooms.

    Top tip for making Full English breakfast pizza

    Make this a veggie option by replacing the sausage and ham with veggies sausages, grilled tomato or a double helping of egg instead

    Click to rate
    (25 ratings)
    Sending your rating

    More Recipe Ideas

    Explore More