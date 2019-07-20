Liven up a pasta dish by adding eggs and broccoli – it’s super-healthy, cheap, easy to make and great for when you’re in a rush.
Ingredients
- 350g-400g fusilli pasta
- 225g (8oz) broccoli florets
- 6 large eggs
- 4tbsp pesto sauce
- Parmesan cheese to serve
Method
Cook the pasta in a large pan of boiling water for 10 mins (or according to packet instructions) and add the broccoli florets for the final 4 mins of the cooking time. Drain in a colander.
Place the eggs in a small pan, cover with cold water and bring to boil. Boil for 7 mins, drain, rinse in cold water and tap shells all over. Peel away the shells and roughly chop.
Stir the pesto sauce into the pasta and broccoli then stir in the eggs and plenty of ground black pepper. Serve immediately with grated Parmesan cheese.
Top tip for making Fusilli with egg and broccoli
