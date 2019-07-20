Cook the pasta in a large pan of boiling water for 10 mins (or according to packet instructions) and add the broccoli florets for the final 4 mins of the cooking time. Drain in a colander.

Place the eggs in a small pan, cover with cold water and bring to boil. Boil for 7 mins, drain, rinse in cold water and tap shells all over. Peel away the shells and roughly chop.