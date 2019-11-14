Preheat the oven to 230°C (450°F, gas mark 8). With the tip of a knife, make about eight incisions into the beef and push a slice of garlic into each hole. Blend the mustard powder to a paste with 45ml (3tbsp) cold water.

Place the joint in a roasting tin and spread the mustard paste all over the joint. Season with salt and freshly ground black pepper and drizzle over the sunflower oil.

Roast in the hot oven for 20 mins, then reduce the oven temperature to 190°C (375°F, gas mark 5) and roast for a further 1 hr 30 mins-2 hrs – depending on how well done you like the beef. Baste occasionally with any meat juices.

About 1 hr before the end of cooking time, spoon 45ml (3tbsp) of the meat fat into a smaller roasting tin. Add the halved onions and turn to coat in the hot fat. Roast for 30 mins, then brush over the honey and roast for a further 30 mins until tender and light golden.