This garlic and mustard crusted roast beef makes a truly scrumptious Sunday lunch.
Serve with roasted onions and hot and crispy roast potatoes for a deliciously satisfying meal for all.
Ingredients
- 1.5kg (3lb 5oz) boned and rolled sirloin or topside of beef
- 2 garlic cloves, peeled and sliced
- 45ml (3tbsp) English mustard powder
- 15ml (1tbsp) sunflower oil
- 8 small onions, halved
- 30ml (2tbsp) runny honey
Method
Preheat the oven to 230°C (450°F, gas mark 8). With the tip of a knife, make about eight incisions into the beef and push a slice of garlic into each hole. Blend the mustard powder to a paste with 45ml (3tbsp) cold water.
Place the joint in a roasting tin and spread the mustard paste all over the joint. Season with salt and freshly ground black pepper and drizzle over the sunflower oil.
Roast in the hot oven for 20 mins, then reduce the oven temperature to 190°C (375°F, gas mark 5) and roast for a further 1 hr 30 mins-2 hrs – depending on how well done you like the beef. Baste occasionally with any meat juices.
About 1 hr before the end of cooking time, spoon 45ml (3tbsp) of the meat fat into a smaller roasting tin. Add the halved onions and turn to coat in the hot fat. Roast for 30 mins, then brush over the honey and roast for a further 30 mins until tender and light golden.
Place the beef on a platter, cover loosely with foil and leave to rest in a warm place for 20 mins before carving. Serve with the roast onions.
Top tip for making Garlic and mustard crusted roast beef
When buying beef, look for marbled cuts: this is more flavoursome and tender because the fat lubricates the meat during cooking, adding another layer of flavour.