Garlic bread is the ultimate starter or side and it's so easy to make your own at home!

Our traditional garlic bread recipe is so easy to make and needs only 4 ingredients to make. We’ve used French bread in this recipe but you can also use ciabatta bread or even crusty rolls. This recipe serves 6 people and will take only 20 mins to prepare and cook. For a little something extra, add cheese in between the slices for an indulgent, gooey finish!

Ingredients 3 cloves garlic, peeled and crushed

100g salted butter, softened

3tbsp finely chopped parsley

1 loaf French bread

Method Heat the oven to 200°C/400°F/Gas Mark .

Mix the garlic into the softened butter with the parsley.

Cut the French stick into slices, without cutting right through the bread. Spread the butter in between each slice, then wrap the bread in a sheet of foil and bake for 10-15 mins until golden brown and crispy. Serve immediately.

Top tip for making Garlic bread You can make this butter a few days in advance, wrap it tightly in cling film until needed. It can also be frozen, but don’t store for more than 1 month as garlic can develop a stronger flavour if kept for too long