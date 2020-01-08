This garlic, ginger and chilli prawns recipe is totally delicious – and it’s nutritiously healthy and low in fat!

Featuring all the scrumptious Chinese flavours you’d get from your local takeaway, it’s best served with brown rice and lime wedges.

At just 196 calories and 4g of fat per serving, this tasty stir-fry dish is perfect if you are watching what you eat. Just double the ingredients to feed a family of 4.

Ingredients 2 tsp rapeseed oil or sesame oil

1 large clove garlic, peeled and chopped

½-1 green chilli, deseeded and finely sliced

1 tsp grated fresh ginger

400g (14oz) raw king prawns

100g (3½oz) sugar-snap peas (see tip, right)

To serve:

Brown rice (we used a 250g pack of M&S wholegrain rice, microwaved according to pack instructions)

Lime wedges

Coriander, to garnish, optional

Method Heat the oil in a frying pan with the garlic, chilli and ginger, and fry for a minute over a medium heat.

Add the prawns; leave them to go pink on one side, then flip them and cook until pink all over. Add the blanched sugarsnap peas and heat through.

Serve with rice, drizzled with the oil from the pan, and lime wedges. Garnish with coriander, if you like.

Top tip for making Garlic, ginger and chilli prawns Blanch the sugar-snap peas for 2 mins in boiling water, then drain and refresh them in cold water to keep the bright green colour

