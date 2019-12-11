Gingerbread and gingerbread biscuits have never been easier to make at home than with our delicious gingerbread recipe.

Gingerbread is delicious and baking it is the perfect activity to make with kids as they’re quick, easy and packed full of delicious spices – plus decorating them is so much fun! A good gingerbread recipe is always a delicious bake to make with little ones and this version is quick and simple to make with fab results – perfect for getting kids started in the kitchen from a young age. You don’t have to stick to the usual gingerbread men either – you could cut your dough into whatever shape you like. This gingerbread recipe is tangy and delicious and only takes 32 mins to rustle up. Each biscuits combines a variety of spices and a generous helping of honey (which also cuts back a bit on refined sugar) together to make sweet, golden biscuits. Make this gingerbread recipe ahead of when you want it, if you like to have back up baked goods! Once baked these biscuits can be kept in an airtight container for up to 3 days so are a nice to treat to make on a Sunday evening to make sure you have some biscuits to see you through the first half of the week. Love making biscuits? We’ve got loads more lovely biscuit recipes right here!

Ingredients 175g soft dark brown sugar

90g clear honey

60g butter

350g plain flour

1 level tsp baking powder

1 level tsp ground ginger

1 level tsp mixed spice

1 medium egg, lightly beaten

Baking sheets, lined with baking parchment

Method Place the honey, sugar and butter in a pan, and melt over a gentle heat, stirring until the sugar has dissolved. Remove the pan from the heat and allow to cool slightly.

Sift together the flour, baking powder and spices into a bowl. Pour in the melted mixture and the egg. Mix well. Knead on a lightly floured surface until it is smooth and thoroughly mixed. Keep the dough well-wrapped in a plastic freezer bag until required.

To bake, set the oven to moderate,180ºC/350ºF/Gas Mark 4. Roll out the gingerbread on a surface lightly dusted with flour. Cut out the shapes and transfer to the lined baking sheets.

Bake the pieces in the centre of the oven for 10-12 minutes, or until they start to brown. Remove from the oven and allow the pieces to cool on baking sheets.

Once cold, the gingerbread pieces may be kept in an airtight container for up to three days. If the pieces are stacked up, place sheets of cardboard between the gingerbread to keep the shapes flat.

Top tip for making Gingerbread You could decorate your gingerbread biscuits with the kids using melted chocolate, hundreds & thousands and writing icing