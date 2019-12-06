Make your own Christmas tree decorations this year - our gingerbread Christmas tree decorations look and taste great.

Nothing beats a home-made touch at Christmas and these edible decorations are simple, effective and, most importantly, delicious! These Gingerbread Christmas tree decorations are also perfect for decorating your Christmas cake and for giving as gifts to loved ones. If you don’t feel confident with a piping bag, then you can always use an icing pen, which are available widely in supermarkets or specialist baking shops. Use a colourful or glittery ribbon to thread through the holes for hanging on your tree, this will make your Christmas biscuits look extra festive!

Ingredients 600g plain flour

1⁄2tsp salt

1⁄2tsp bicarbonate of soda

1tbsp ground ginger

1⁄2tsp ground cinnamon

1⁄2tsp ground nutmeg

200g unsalted butter, softened

200g soft light brown sugar

150g golden syrup

1 egg, plus 1 egg yolk (save the white for later)

To decorate:

250g icing sugar

50g dark or white chocolate

You will need

Star biscuit cutters, varying sizes if preferred

Baking trays lined with parchment paper

Piping bag and icing nozzle

Method Preheat the oven to 200C/Gas 6. Sift the flour, salt, bicarbonate of soda and spices into a large bowl.

Melt the butter, sugar and golden syrup in a pan then allow to cool slightly. Combine with the flour. Beat in the egg until all combined. Chill in the fridge for 30 mins.

Remove from the fridge and allow to soften slightly. Roll out to the thickness of a £1 coin and cut out your stars. Re-roll cookie dough remains together to use all of the dough.

Place on lined baking trays. If using to hang on your tree, use a skewer to make a hole. Bake in batches for 10-15 minutes until golden. Leave to cool slightly on the trays before transferring to a wire rack to cool completely.

To decorate: Using a stand or hand mixer on a slow setting, make the royal icing by placing the egg white in a bowl and gradually adding the icing sugar to build up a paste. Add a couple of tsps water if it’s too thick. Spoon into an icing bag with a fine nozzle and draw on your snowflake designs onto half the biscuits. Melt the chocolate and spoon into a piping back, decorate the rest of your snowflakes. Thread with string to hang on your tree.

Top tip for making Gingerbread Christmas tree decorations This recipe can be easily halved or doubled, if you want to make less or more decorations.