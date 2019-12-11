Learn how to make a Gingerbread house at home with the kids this Christmas with our delicious gingerbread house recipe.

This tasty gingerbread house recipe is just as fun to eat afterwards as it is to make and decorate. Learn how to make a classic gingerbread house with our step-by-step guide. Make a gingerbread house as the ultimate Christmas bake with little ones. Decorate it carefully ready for the big reveal on Christmas Day, or make it as a little project with the kids and you’ll have fun afternoon baking and decorating even it doesn’t turn out perfectly! It’s easier than you might think to make a Christmas gingerbread house, especially if you use a gingerbread house cutter set. Then all you have to do is decorate your gingerbread house however you like, using any sweets you want (and let’s face it, there’s always plenty around at this time of year!). We promise this gingerbread house recipe is well worth the effort!

Ingredients 90g clear honey

175g soft dark brown sugar

60g butter

350g plain flour

1tsp baking powder

1tsp ground ginger

1tsp ground mixed spice

1 medium egg

500g packet royal icing sugar

selection of sweets, to decorate

Method Heat the oven to 180C, gas 4. To begin making your gingerbread house pieces, melt the honey, sugar and butter in a pan over a gentle heat, stirring until the sugar dissolves. Remove the pan from the heat and allow the mixture to cool slightly.

Sift the flour, baking powder, ginger and spice into a bowl. Add the cooled honey and egg, and mix together to form a dough.

Roll out the dough on a lightly floured surface. Stamp out the house using cutters, or use paper to make your own template. You will need four walls (two squares and two squares with a pointed side that will make the gable ends of the house) and two rectangles for the roof for a basic model. Take the front section of the house and cut out the door and windows. Put the pieces of dough onto a lined baking tray and bake for 12-15 mins or until slightly browned. Leave to cool, then turn onto a wire rack to cool.

Make up the royal icing and fill a piping bag. Pipe around the door and windows, then pipe ‘tiles’ on the roof. Leave to set.

Pipe down the sides of the house and roof to stick them together. Stick sweets of your choice on the house with icing to decorate – and don’t forget the chimney. Dolly mixtures, Smarties, M&Ms and sprinkles all work really well when decorating a gingerbread house because they are so colourful!

Top tip for making Gingerbread house Work out how big you want the walls of the house to be and make sure all your wall panels are the same size