Lightly grease a 20cm square cake tin and line the base and sides with greaseproof paper.

Preheat the oven to 190°C/375°F/Gas Mark 5.

Put the spread, sugar, cinnamon, baking powder and eggs in a large bowl. Sift over the flour and cocoa powder. Beat with an electric whisk until the mixture is smooth.

Pour the cake mixture into the prepared tin and level the surface.

Bake in the middle of the oven for 25 minutes. Leave to cool slightly in the tin before transferring to a wire rack to cool completely.

Drain the pineapple pieces well, reserve a quarter of them on a plate and place the rest in a medium bowl. Pour over the yogurt, sift in the icing sugar and gently fold everything together.

Spoon the pineapple mixture over the chocolate sponge and decorate the top with the reserved pineapple pieces.