Thought there was no such thing as low-fat delicious chocolate cake? Think again! Italian master baker Gino D’Acampo has the perfect recipe for a tempting chocolate and pineapple cake
Ingredients
- 150g low fat-spread plus extra for greasing
- 130g caster sugar
- ½ teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 1½ teaspoons baking powder
- 2 medium eggs
- 100g self-raising flour
- 3 tablespoons cocoa powder
- 230g canned pineapple pieces in natural juice
- 130g low-fat thick natural yogurt
- 1 tablespoon icing sugar
- 1 chocolate flake, crushed, for decoration
Method
Lightly grease a 20cm square cake tin and line the base and sides with greaseproof paper.
Preheat the oven to 190°C/375°F/Gas Mark 5.
Put the spread, sugar, cinnamon, baking powder and eggs in a large bowl. Sift over the flour and cocoa powder. Beat with an electric whisk until the mixture is smooth.
Pour the cake mixture into the prepared tin and level the surface.
Bake in the middle of the oven for 25 minutes. Leave to cool slightly in the tin before transferring to a wire rack to cool completely.
Drain the pineapple pieces well, reserve a quarter of them on a plate and place the rest in a medium bowl. Pour over the yogurt, sift in the icing sugar and gently fold everything together.
Spoon the pineapple mixture over the chocolate sponge and decorate the top with the reserved pineapple pieces.
Sprinkle over the crushed chocolate and enjoy.
Top tip for making Gino D’Acampo’s low-fat chocolate and pineapple cake
You can use canned peaches instead of pineapple if you prefer