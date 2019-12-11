The Panettone recipe by This Morning's Gino D'Acampo is the perfect way to learn how to make panettone in time to present a scrumptious homemade panettone by Christmas time.

Gino D’Acampo’s Panettone classico is a delizioso Italian sweet bread loaf, made only the way an Italian chef knows how. This homemade panettone recipe is a Christmas cake that’s too good to be eaten just once a year, so you’ll find yourself making it time and time again! The natural yeast in this recipe will give the panettone a nice rise to it, which is exactly what you want – it should be really light and fluffy. This panettone is full of mixed dried fruit, another reason why it’s such a treat. Panettone makes a really nice gift, if you want to give someone a homemade Christmas present, so learn how to make panettone at home for a novel festive gift idea. If you use nice ribbon to tie around it and some cellophane, you can wrap it up really nicely for a fab homemade gift! Panettone is best served at room temperature with a cup of tea – make it when you’re expecting friends round and trust us, they will be so impressed! Love festive cooking? We’ve got loads more lovely Christmas recipes right here!

Ingredients 15g fresh yeast

125ml full-fat milk, warm

400g strong white flour plus extra for dusting

3 pinches of salt

16g fresh yeast

125ml full-fat milk, warm

2 medium eggs

80g caster sugar

2 egg yolks

150g salted butter, at room temperature, plus extra for brushing

120g mixed candied peel, chopped

60g raisins

Method Brush a 15cm diameter cake tin or soufflé dish with a little butter then line with a double layer of greaseproof paper and ensure that you leave a ‘collar’ of paper 8cm above the top of the tin. Oil the inside of a large bowl.

Melt the yeast in the milk, making sure that it is completely dissolved.

Setting aside 2 tablespoons of the flour, sift the remaining amount into a large bowl, sprinkle over the salt and make a well in the centre. Pour in the yeast and milk with the whole eggs and gently mix all the ingredients together to make a thick batter. Sprinkle over the reserved flour and leave the sponge in a warm place for 35 minutes.

Add in the sugar and egg yolks and mix together to create soft dough, then work in the soft butter then turn out onto a lightly floured surface. Knead for 5 minutes until smooth and elastic and shape into a ball.

Place the dough ball in the oiled bowl and cover with clingfilm. Leave it to rise in a warm place away from draughts for 2 hours.

Turn out the dough onto a lightly floured surface and punch down. Gently knead in the candied peel and raisins. Shape again into a ball and place in the prepared tin. Cover with clingfilm and leave it to rise in a warm place away from draughts for 1 hour.

Preheat the oven to 190°C/375°F/Gas Mark 5.

Use a sharp knife to cut a cross on the top and brush with a little butter.

Bake in the middle of the oven for 20 minutes. Lower the temperature to 180°C/350°F/Gas Mark 4, brush the top with more butter and continue to cook for a further 30 minutes.

Once out of the oven, cool the cake in the tin for 10 minutes then turn out onto a wire rack to cool.

Panettone is perfect served at room temperature with a cup of tea.

Top tip for making Gino D’Acampo’s panettone classico You can substitute chocolate chips for the dried fruit for a sweeter cake