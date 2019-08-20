Cook the leeks in a large frying pan with 3tbsp of water and 2 knobs of butter for approximately 10 mins. Season with salt and pepper and stir occasionally.

Remove from the pan and leave to cool in a bowl. Once cooled down, mix in the mascarpone.

To assemble the parcels, brush a sheet of pastry with melted butter, than lay 2 more sheets on top, brushing between each layer.

Place a salmon fillet in the centre, season with salt and pepper then spoon over half of the leek mixture.

Fold the ends over the top, then pull up the sides and scrunch together to enclose. Brush both of the parcels with melted butter.