Gino D’Acampo’s salmon and mascarpone leek parcels recipe

serves: 2
Skill: easy
Prep: 25 min
Cooking: 20 min
Another winner from Gino D’Acampo: easy-to-make, melt-in-the-mouth filo parcels of salmon, mascarpone and leek.

Ingredients

  • 2 skinless salmon fillets, approx 100g each
  • 2 leeks, trimmed and chopped
  • 100g mascarpone
  • 2 knobs of salted butter
  • 6 sheets of filo pastry (30 x 30cm) laid flat between 2 damp tea towels to stop them from drying out
  • 30g unsalted butter, melted
  • Salt and pepper to taste

Method

  • Cook the leeks in a large frying pan with 3tbsp of water and 2 knobs of butter for approximately 10 mins. Season with salt and pepper and stir occasionally.

  • Remove from the pan and leave to cool in a bowl. Once cooled down, mix in the mascarpone.

  • To assemble the parcels, brush a sheet of pastry with melted butter, than lay 2 more sheets on top, brushing between each layer.

  • Place a salmon fillet in the centre, season with salt and pepper then spoon over half of the leek mixture.

  • Fold the ends over the top, then pull up the sides and scrunch together to enclose. Brush both of the parcels with melted butter.

  • Place onto a lightly greased baking sheet, then cook in the middle of a preheated oven at 190ºC/190ºF/Gas Mark 5 for 20-25 mins until browned and crisp. Serve with your favourite green salad.

