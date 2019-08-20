Another winner from Gino D’Acampo: easy-to-make, melt-in-the-mouth filo parcels of salmon, mascarpone and leek.
Ingredients
- 2 skinless salmon fillets, approx 100g each
- 2 leeks, trimmed and chopped
- 100g mascarpone
- 2 knobs of salted butter
- 6 sheets of filo pastry (30 x 30cm) laid flat between 2 damp tea towels to stop them from drying out
- 30g unsalted butter, melted
- Salt and pepper to taste
Method
Cook the leeks in a large frying pan with 3tbsp of water and 2 knobs of butter for approximately 10 mins. Season with salt and pepper and stir occasionally.
Remove from the pan and leave to cool in a bowl. Once cooled down, mix in the mascarpone.
To assemble the parcels, brush a sheet of pastry with melted butter, than lay 2 more sheets on top, brushing between each layer.
Place a salmon fillet in the centre, season with salt and pepper then spoon over half of the leek mixture.
Fold the ends over the top, then pull up the sides and scrunch together to enclose. Brush both of the parcels with melted butter.
Place onto a lightly greased baking sheet, then cook in the middle of a preheated oven at 190ºC/190ºF/Gas Mark 5 for 20-25 mins until browned and crisp. Serve with your favourite green salad.