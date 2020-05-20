We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Our gluten free biscuit recipe uses chocolate as the sweetener. By doing so, these squidgy chocolate gluten free biscuits have a lower sugar content so you can enjoy your afternoon treat without feeling guilty.

Plus, they are only 166 calories per biscuit! This gluten free biscuit recipe makes 15 biscuits and the combination of dark chocolate and coconut makes them taste just like one of those classic chocolate bars…

We recommend chilling the biscuits twice so that they keep their shape during the baking process but if you’re in a hurry you could only chill them once.

Our gluten free biscuit recipe is so easy to follow you could let the kids help out. You just have to chuck all the ingredients a big bowl and combine using an electric mixer. Be sure to supervise the kids for this step and then let them have fun rolling the biscuit mixture into balls.

Ingredients 1 egg

50g ground almonds

100g gluten free flour, we used FREEE by Doves Farm

2tbsp double cream

75g unsalted butter

1tsp vanilla extract

75g dark chocolate, melted and cooled

50g chopped roasted hazelnuts

45g desiccated coconut

Method Preheat the oven to 180C, Gas 4.

In an electric mixer beat together the egg and ground almonds. Add the remaining ingredients except for the hazelnuts and continue to beat until combined. Chill.

Remove from the fridge and roll mixture into 15 balls. Roll in coconut and chill again until firm, around 10 mins.

Bake for 10-12mins, until the coconut is golden.

Top tip for making Gluten free biscuit recipe with no added sugar Chilling the biscuits twice will ensure they hold their shape in the oven

