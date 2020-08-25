We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Our gluten-free carrot and walnut cake is perfect for any occasion.

The mighty carrot cake is one of the world’s favourite bakes. Our gluten-free carrot and walnut cake means that anyone on a gluten-free diet won’t miss out on the pleasure. We’ve kept the traditional cream cheese topping – would it be a carrot cake without it?

We haven’t just got gluten-free alternatives to carrot cake. Check out our other gluten-free cakes and bakes. You may have heard it before but gluten-free really doesn’t mean fun free!

There are many different reasons why people might choose a gluten-free lifestyle. If it’s new to you or you’re considering it, read our gluten-free diet guide.

If you need something to eat before you dive into the carrot cake, have a look at all our gluten-free recipes.

Ingredients 250g gluten-free plain flour

3tsp gluten-free baking powder

1tsp xanthan gum

1tsp ground mixed spice

175ml sunflower oil

175g muscovado sugar

3 large eggs

350g carrots, peeled and grated

For the cream cheese frosting

3tbsp icing sugar

300g cream cheese

1 orange

100g crushed walnuts

For the decoration

250g marzipan

Orange food colouring

Pinch of parsley

3tbsp cold coffee

Method Heat the oven to 180C, Gas 4.

Tip the flour into a bowl and stir in the baking powder, xanthan gum and mixed spice. Add the oil, sugar and eggs to the bowl. Beat well until the mixture is smooth, then fold in the grated carrots. Spoon the mixture into a lined tin and level.

Bake for 30-40mins until just firm to the touch. Remove from the oven and leave in the tin for about 10-15mins before transferring to a wire rack to cool completely.

To make the topping beat the icing sugar into the cream cheese and grate in the zest of half of the orange. Spread the mixture over the top of the cake, sprinkle your nuts over to create a frame.

For the carrot decorations, knead the orange food colouring into the marzipan until it is all orange. Make carrot shapes out of the coloured marzipan and paint a little cold coffee on them to make them earthy looking. Place them on top of the frosting with a sprinkling of the parsley to look like carrot tops.

Top tip for making Gluten free carrot and walnut cake Leave the walnuts off for a nut free cake.

