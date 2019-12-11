This gluten-free Christmas cake recipe combines mixed dried fruit, almonds, glace cherries and either a splash of orange juice or brandy -ensuring that this version is just as good as a traditional recipe. And, it’s lovely and easy to make too.

Finding gluten-free flour and other ingredients is no longer the challenge it once was – and most large supermarkets will have an aisle dedicated to special diet products.

This Gluten-free Christmas cake uses both gluten-free flour and baking powder – and the only thing to remember when baking with these products is to add a little extra liquid to the recipe. Store the cake in an airtight container for up to 2 weeks. Love festive cooking? We’ve got loads more lovely Christmas recipes right here!

Ingredients For the gluten-free Christmas cake

350g mixed dried fruit

100ml brandy or orange juice

150g butter, softened

150g soft light brown sugar

3 eggs, beaten

Zest of 1 large orange

50g blanched almonds, chopped

50g glace cherries, halved

2tsp vanilla extract

150g gluten-free plain flour

1½tsp gluten-free baking powder

2tsp ground mixed spice

1tsp ground ginger

100ml milk

For the icing

5-6 tbsp apricot glaze or sieved apricot jam

750g white marzipan

1kg of packet white sugarpaste

Method Place the dried fruit in a bowl with the brandy or orange juice and leave to soak for 2 hrs or overnight.

Preheat the oven to 170°C/325°F/Gas Mark 3. Grease an 18cm round deep cake tin and line the base and sides with a double thickness of baking paper.

Place the butter and sugar in a large bowl and beat together until pale and creamy. Gradually beat in the eggs, adding a little of the flour is the mixture begins to curdle. Add the soaked fruit, orange zest, almonds, cherries and vanilla extract.

Sift together the flour, baking powder and spices and fold into the mixture with the milk. Spoon the cake mixture into the prepared tin and level the surface.

Bake for 1½-1¾ hrs until golden, firm to the touch and a skewer inserted into the cake comes out clean. Cool in the tin for 15 mins then turn out onto a wire rack and leave to cool completely. Finally, ice your Christmas cake with the apricot jam, white sugar paste and marzipan.

Top tip for making Gluten-free Christmas cake Replace half the dried mixed fruit with finely chopped dried apricots and dates, if liked.