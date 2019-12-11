Put the raisins and sultanas in a large bowl. Use scissors to snip the apricots and prunes into small pieces, straight into the bowl. Add the orange zest and juice. Use the coarse side of a grater to grate the unpeeled apple straight in, working around the core. Stir in the spices, marmalade (or honey), sherry and brandy. Mix well, cover and leave overnight in a cool place (not the fridge), if you have time.

Stir in the butter, eggs, flaked and ground almonds and breadcrumbs. Spoon the mixture into the basin, pressing it down well. Cover with a piece of pleated paper, then pleated foil. Secure with string and make a string handle, if you want.

Cook in a steamer, with a tight-fitting lid, over boiling water for 5-6 hrs, checking and topping up the water every hour, so it doesn’t boil dry. Take the basin out and leave it to cool completely. Take off the paper

and foil and replace with cling film and foil. Store in a cool place for up to 3 mths.

To reheat: Take off the foil and cling film. Replace the cling film with a sheet of Bakewell and put the foil back on. Steam, as above, for 2 hrs. Leave to cool down for 20-30 mins, then turn out and serve with a few cranberries on top, and bay leaves, too, if liked, and…