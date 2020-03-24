If you're in need of a gluten-free option for Easter, this mouth-watering gluten-free Easter cake is the perfect choice.

Our gluten-free Easter cake is a light lemon sponge with a rich buttercream filling. It’s topped with chocolate Mini Eggs to give a special Easter twist. We’ve made this gluten free Easter cake using cornflour, so it is naturally gluten free with a really moist texture. If you’re trying to be good this Easter, you’ll be glad to know that a portion of this cake works out at only 362 calories per serving. This sweet and zesty bake is such a crowd pleaser, layered with smooth lemon curd to make it extra special. This recipe takes 30 mins to prep and 20 mins to bake. Our gluten-free Easter cake is the perfect thing if you have one or two gluten free guests or family members, as it tastes so good no one will guess that it’s gluten free.

Ingredients 6 large free-range eggs

220g caster sugar

200g cornflour

For the filling:

140g butter

180g caster sugar

finely-grated zest and juice of 2 lemons

2 eggs, beaten

300ml softly whipped double cream

small Easter eggs (eg, Mini Eggs), for decoration

You will need:

3 x 20cm round cake tins, greased and lined

Method Preheat the oven to 180°C. Beat the eggs with the caster sugar until light and fluffy and the whisk leaves a ribbon trail when lifted out of the mixture. Sieve the cornflour into the mixture and fold it in gently. Divide the batter between the cake tins and bake for 15-18 mins until golden brown and cooked through.

While the cake is baking, prepare the lemon curd. Put the butter, sugar, lemon zest and juice in a small saucepan over a low heat. Stir until the sugar dissolves and pour in the beaten eggs. Continue to cook (make sure that the sides of the pan are touchable at all times, this is a good way to control the heat). As soon as the curd can coat the back of a wooden spoon, it’s ready. Allow to cool completely.

Once the cakes are cool, assemble the cake by layering up with lemon curd, whipped cream and chocolate Easter eggs. Top with extra chocolate eggs and serve.

