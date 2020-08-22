We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This gluten free lemon and poppy seed cake is moist and zesty – the curd adds extra indulgence.

Lemon drizzle cake is one of the world’s most favourite cakes. Just because you’re gluten-free it doesn’t mean you have to miss out. We’ve used gluten-free flour as well as polenta and ground almonds. This helps to give the cake a little more texture and depth. The lemon drizzle helps the cake stay moist and the lemon curd topping makes it extra zesty.

Ingredients 250g butter

250g caster sugar, plus 45g for the drizzle

200g gluten-free self-raising flour

100g polenta

45g ground almonds

1⁄2tsp baking powder

2tbsp poppy seeds

3 eggs

1tsp vanilla extract

zest and juice of 2 lemons

75g lemon curd

You will need:

1 litre loaf tin, greased and lined

Method Heat the oven to 180C/Gas 4. Cream the butter and sugar together until light and fluffy. In a separate bowl, mix the flour, polenta, almonds, baking powder and poppy seeds together. Add a third of the flour mixture into the creamed butter and sugar, and mix until combined.

Beat one of the eggs and the vanilla extract into the butter mixture and follow with another third of the flour mixture. Continue this process until the eggs and flour mixture have been used up. Mix until combined. Put the lemon zest and half the juice in with the cake mixture and fold in gently. Pour the mixture into the loaf tin and bake for 45-50 mins or until a knife comes out with a few crumbs.

Mix the remaining lemon juice with the 45g caster sugar and pour over the cake in the tin. Leave in the tin to cool completely. Remove from the tin, place on a serving plate and spread over the lemon curd. Serve.

Top tip for making Gluten-free lemon and poppy seed cake Try using clementines instead of lemon at Christmas time

