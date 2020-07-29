We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Best served with a pot of hot tea, our gluten free lemon and clementine cake is easy to prepare and ludicrously tasty.

This gluten free lemon and clementine cake is perfect for anyone looking for a twist on the classic lemon drizzle. It’s an easy gluten free bake that all of your friends and family can enjoy. This recipe is also idea if you’re hosting or contributing towards a bake sale and want a free-from option that’s just as delicious as the traditional cakes.

Using ground almonds and polenta instead of flour gives the cake a good amount of bite and still keeps it lovely and moist. You can serve the cake on it’s own but it’s also lovely with a dollop of cream or crème fraiche.

Ingredients 1 lemon

1 clementine

150g caster sugar

175g unsalted butter, softened

3 eggs, beaten

100g ground almond

120g quick polenta

1tsp gluten free baking powder

60g icing sugar

You will need

loaf tin about 18x13cm, sides and base lined with baking parchment

Method Heat the oven to 180C, Gas 5. Zest the lemon and clementine and mix with the caster sugar with zests and put to one side. Cut two 5mm slices of the clementine and one from the centre of the lemon and set to the side, juice the remaining fruit.

Beat the butter until pale and fluffy. Add the infused sugar and zest and mix until well combined. Mix in the egg, a little at a time. Mix in the ground almond and polenta and put the batter into the loaf tin followed by the 1tbsp of the fruit juice.

Put the batter into the tin and place the three fruit rounds on top. Cook the cake for 1hr 15mins. Then transfer to a cooling rack with a tray underneath to catch the drips. Allow the cake to cool for about 30mins, Mix the remaining juice and icing sugar and pour or brush over the warm cake.

Top tip for making Gluten free lemon and clementine cake Polenta is naturally gluten free as it’s made from maize.

