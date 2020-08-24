We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Step aside dense, claggy gluten-free cakes this gluten-free lime and raspberry marble bundt cake is lighter than air!

This is a beautifully moist sponge cake with a zesty punch of lime, marbled with fresh raspberries. You would almost forget that it’s gluten-free. Lime is present in both the cake and the glaze for a further zingy hit. Goodtoknow doesn’t just have gluten free bundt cakes though, try out our other gluten-free bakes and cakes recipes.

Bundt cakes are truly something to behold, with various textures tins they require little to no decoration at all, making them the perfect cake when you wish to impress, but scared of your presentation skills. Don’t be scared to make one just make sure you grease the tin well. This recipe has the added surprise of a marbled sponge, cut a slice and marvel in the beauty of the raspberry pink swirls.

If you’re new to the world of gluten-free diets, have a read of our gluten-free guide. It has everything you need to know. You can also take a look at our other gluten-free recipes.

Ingredients 125g butter, softened

200g caster sugar

Zest of 3 limes 100ml vegetable oil

2tsp vanilla extract

4 eggs, at room temperature

300g gluten-free plain flour

125g ground almonds

2tsp gluten-free baking powder

1tsp gluten-free bicarbonate of soda

300ml buttermilk

150g raspberries

For the glaze:

125g icing sugar

Juice of 2 limes

Freeze-dried raspberries and lime zest, to garnish

You will need:

A bundt tin, greased

Method Heat the oven to 160C/ Gas 3. In the bowl of a stand mixer, cream the butter, sugar and lime zest until pale and fluffy. Slowly pour in the oil, followed by the vanilla extract. Add the eggs gradually and mix well. Sift together all the dry ingredients, plus a pinch of salt, and add to the mixture in 2 additions, alternating with the buttermilk. Mix until smooth.

In a separate bowl, crush most of the raspberries, keeping just a few whole. Take a third of the batter and mix it into all the raspberries until fully incorporated. Add spoonfuls of each batter alternately to the bundt tin and swirl together with using a skewer. Bake in the middle of the oven for 45 mins, or until a skewer comes out clean when inserted. Allow to cool slightly, before turning out onto a cooling rack.

For the glaze, mix the icing sugar and lime juice until you have a thick, but smooth, mixture. You can adjust the consistency by adding more icing sugar or lime juice. Transfer the cake to a serving plate or cake stand and drizzle over the glaze. Garnish with freeze-dried raspberries and lime zest.

Top tip for making Gluten-free lime and raspberry marble bundt cake If your eggs aren’t at room temperature, pop them in a bowl of warm water for a few mins and they’ll be perfect.

