Top these delicious gluten-free scones with a rich, creamy clotted cream and strawberry or raspberry jam for a proper afternoon tea treat.

Gluten-free scones are perfect for a cream tea. An afternoon tea is a wonderful British treat and tradition, so why should those with a gluten intolerance miss out? These gluten-free scones mean everyone can join in the fun.

Easy to make in around half an hour, these scones take just 15-18 minutes to bake in a preheated oven. Of course, if you are whipping up a whole batch, just wrap them in a bag and pop them in the freezer for next time. Just make sure to defrost them fully, then pop them in the oven for five minutes to serve them nice and warm. Top tip: if you find it tricky rolling out crumbly gluten-free flour mixture, use an ice-cream scoop!

Love gluten-free? We’ve got loads more great gluten-free recipes here!

Ingredients 250g (8oz) gluten-free self-raising flour

1 level tsp gluten-free baking powder

50g (1¾ oz) butter

50g (1¾ oz) caster sugar

1 medium egg

150ml (¼ pint) milk

Beaten egg, to glaze

1-2tbsp granulated sugar, for sprinkling

Raspberry jam and clotted cream, to serve

Baking sheet, lined with baking parchment

Ice-cream scoop

Method Set the oven to gas mark 7 or 220°C.

Sift the flour and baking powder into a bowl. Rub in the butter until the mixture resembles fine breadcrumbs, then stir in the sugar.

Lightly beat together the egg and milk. Add this to the flour mixture and beat to give a smooth consistency.

Scoop 7-9 mounds of the mixture on to the lined baking sheet with ice-cream scoop. Brush some egg over the top of each and sprinkle over some granulated sugar.

Bake the scones in the centre of the oven for 15-18 mins or until they are a light-golden colour. Remove the baking sheet from the oven and slide the scones on to a wire rack to cool.

Serve scones warm or cold, with jam and clotted cream.

Top tip for making Gluten-free scones The scones can also be wrapped in a freezer bag and frozen for up to 1 month. Allow the scones to defrost for a few hours and then refresh them in a hot oven before serving.