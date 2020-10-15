We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

These smoked salmon tartlets are incredibly easy to make and are also gluten free

Gluten-free, tasty and easy, what more could you ask for in a canape!? We’ve got lots of party food recipes but this is one of our favourites. If you need to make them vegetarian then you can swap the salmon for roasted butternut squash. You could also experiment with other flavours like roasted courgette, smoked mackerel or sun-dried tomatoes.

If you have smoked salmon leftover from the Christmas period then these are a great way to use it up. We also have other smoked salmon recipes if you’re looking for more ways.

Want to get ahead? You can also freeze them after baking (without the creme fraiche topping). Just defrost and bring to room temperature before serving.

For those on a low-calorie diet or looking for low-calorie recipes, these are only 85 calories per serving. Though these gluten-free smoked salmon tartlets are so good it will be difficult to just eat one!

Ingredients 6 eggs

200g crème fraîche, plus 45g for serving

200g smoked salmon, shredded

1 cooked beetroot, approx 60g, chopped into small dice

2tbsp dill, finely chopped, plus a few extra sprigs for serving

You will need:

2 mini cupcake tins, greased

Method Heat the oven to 160C/Gas 3. In a large bowl beat the eggs and mix in the crème fraîche until nicely combined.

Divide the smoked salmon, beetroot and chopped dill between the cupcake tin holes. Set the tins on a larger oven tray and pour over the egg mixture until almost at the top.

Bake in the oven for 15-20 mins until firm with just a slight wobble. Leave to cool before carefully releasing each tartlet with a knife.

Place a small spoonful of crème fraîche and a sprig of dill on top of each tartlet before serving.

Top tip for making Gluten-free smoked salmon tartlets Replace the smoked salmon with roasted butternut squash for a vegetarian option.

