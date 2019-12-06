Gluten-free and meat-free, this Northern Star veggie wellington will be a highlight of your festive feast.

Vegetarians won’t feel like they’re missing out on Christmas Day with this yummy meat-free alternative to the classic beef wellington. Preparing and cooking this gluten-free crowd-pleasing recipe is so simple to do, making it ideal for novice cooks. Once sliced into individual portions the array of colours in each layer make for a really pretty plate of food, and you’ll no doubt be tempted to stick your fork in for a bite the minute it’s served up. This vegetarian recipe doesn’t need any accompaniments, but some seasonal greens or roasted root veg would compliment it really well. Expect to go back for seconds.

Ingredients 1 small red onion, sliced

11⁄2tsp mustard seeds

2tbsp olive oil

1tbsp sherry vinegar

1⁄2tsp caster sugar

1tbsp fresh thyme leaves

200g (7oz) cooked beetroot, chopped

200g (7oz) green beans

Gluten-free flour, for dusting

500g (1lb 2oz) ready-rolled gluten-free puff pastry

150g (5oz) soft goat’s cheese

60g (2oz) walnut halves

1tbsp honey

1 egg, beaten

Method In a pan, cook the onion and mustard seeds in the oil for10 mins. Add the vinegar, sugar and thyme. Cook for 2 mins, stirring. Mix in the beetroot, then chill. Blanch the green beans for 2 mins, then plunge into iced water.

Dust the worktop with gluten- free flour and unroll the pastry out flat. Cut off a strip at the end of the pastry to make a decoration to place on top.

The Wellington will be assembled upside down. To start, spread the goat’s cheese down the middle of the pastry, leaving a 2cm (3⁄4in) border around the edge.

Mix the walnuts with the honey, then layer on top of the goat’s cheese, keeping the nuts quite flat. Layer half the blanched green beans over the walnuts, then top with the beetroot mixture. Layer over the remaining green beans, which will become the base of the Wellington.

Brush the pastry edges with egg wash. Fold the shorter sides over the edges of the veggies. Bring 1 longer side of the pastry into the middle, followed by the second, overlapping at the seam to enclose. Ensure there are no gaps in the pastry, then turn the Wellington over onto a baking tray lined with greaseproof paper.

Cut a star from the strip of leftover pastry, and secure to top. Brush with egg wash and lightly score the pastry with a sharp knife. Chill for 30 mins. You can complete up to this step 4 the day before.

Heat the oven to 200C/Gas 6. Bake the Wellington for 35 mins until golden brown.

Top tip for making Gluten-free veggie Wellington To make this vegan, switch the goat’s cheese and honey for a vegan crème fraîche (such as Oatly!) and maple syrup. Brush the pastry with vegan milk or a vegan spread instead of egg.